UAE Cyber Security Council urges public to rely on official sources amid regional tensions

Cyber Security Council urges public to rely on official sources
The UAE Cyber Security Council has called on residents to depend only on verified information and refrain from sharing rumours or unconfirmed content.
Authorities confirmed that the national cybersecurity system remains fully operational 24/7, ready to counter threats and safeguard the country’s digital infrastructure.
Officials stressed that cybersecurity is a shared responsibility, and verifying information is a duty for every resident.
“May God protect the United Arab Emirates, its leadership, and people, and preserve the blessings of security, safety, and stability,” the council added.