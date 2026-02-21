Cybersecurity Council says ransomware, phishing and AI tools used in attacks
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Cybersecurity Council has confirmed that the national cyber system successfully thwarted organised cyberattacks of a terrorist nature targeting the country’s digital infrastructure and vital sectors, aimed at destabilising the nation and disrupting essential services.
The Council emphasised that protecting individuals, safeguarding personal data, and ensuring the continuity of critical services remain top priorities. The national cybersecurity and cyber defence system operates 24/7 in coordination with service providers, national and international entities, and specialised organisations.
Strategic partnerships and advanced international expertise are leveraged to strengthen protection, accelerate recovery, and enhance national digital resilience.
The attacks involved attempts to infiltrate networks, deploy ransomware, and conduct systematic phishing campaigns targeting national platforms.
Terrorist groups also exploited artificial intelligence to develop sophisticated offensive tools, signalling a qualitative shift in cyber threats and their ability to harness modern technologies for attacks.
The Council reiterated its full commitment to safeguarding the digital domain, preserving national stability, and protecting critical infrastructure and civil services.
It urged the public to report any cyber threats or suspicious activity through officially approved channels to maintain the security of the nation’s digital environment and ensure continuity of institutions.