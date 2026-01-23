UAE warns of rising risks as AI fuels digital deception

UAE Cybersecurity Council urges the public to remain vigilant and informed
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Cybersecurity Council has warned against the growing risks linked to the misuse of artificial intelligence, cautioning that rapid advances in the technology are making it easier to manipulate videos, images and audio recordings in ways that appear convincingly real.
In a statement shared on Friday via its official account on X, the council said such tools, when used maliciously, are increasingly being exploited by fraudsters to carry out financial scams, steal identities and damage personal reputations. The spread of AI-generated content, it added, also poses a broader threat by enabling the circulation of misleading or false information.
The council urged the public to remain vigilant and informed, stressing the importance of verifying the source and authenticity of digital content before sharing it. Raising awareness, it said, is a key line of defence against the evolving landscape of digital deception.
“Pause, verify and avoid sharing untrusted content,” the council advised, highlighting that individual caution plays a critical role in strengthening national cybersecurity and protecting society from emerging online threats.
