GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 20°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
People

UAE warns of rising risks as AI fuels digital deception

UAE Cybersecurity Council urges the public to remain vigilant and informed

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Illustrative image.
Illustrative image.

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Cybersecurity Council has warned against the growing risks linked to the misuse of artificial intelligence, cautioning that rapid advances in the technology are making it easier to manipulate videos, images and audio recordings in ways that appear convincingly real.

In a statement shared on Friday via its official account on X, the council said such tools, when used maliciously, are increasingly being exploited by fraudsters to carry out financial scams, steal identities and damage personal reputations. The spread of AI-generated content, it added, also poses a broader threat by enabling the circulation of misleading or false information.

The council urged the public to remain vigilant and informed, stressing the importance of verifying the source and authenticity of digital content before sharing it. Raising awareness, it said, is a key line of defence against the evolving landscape of digital deception.

“Pause, verify and avoid sharing untrusted content,” the council advised, highlighting that individual caution plays a critical role in strengthening national cybersecurity and protecting society from emerging online threats.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEcybercrime

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

FILE - An Iranian flag flutters in front of the reactor building of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, just outside the southern city of Bushehr, Iran, Aug. 21, 2010. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File)

Iran crisis carries potential nuclear risks: analysts

4m read
Police advise checking all offers through government platforms and licensed agencies.

Dubai job seekers targeted by visa scammers

1m read
Democrats warn Trump tariffs risk ‘losing India’ at pivotal moment.

Trump tariffs risk 'losing India at pivotal moment'

2m read
The UAE Media Council signs four MoUs with prominent national companies, granting them the authority to apply for Advertiser Permits

Advertiser permits made easier for content creators

2m read