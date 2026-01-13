AI can now analyse social media profiles, company websites and public records to craft highly convincing messages that appear to come from a trusted colleague, boss or government entity. Voice cloning and deepfake video are also being used to impersonate senior executives.

More than 60 per cent of medium-to-large UAE companies now use managed security service providers for at least one core function, according to industry estimates. While this helps in the short term, it can create long-term dependency without building internal expertise.

