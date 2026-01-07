Cyberattacks strike every 39 seconds, UAE warns and urges vigilance

Cybercrime is rapidly evolving through increasingly sophisticated attacks
The UAE Government’s Cybersecurity Council has warned that cyber threats are escalating rapidly worldwide, driven by automation and artificial intelligence, underscoring the importance of staying informed and strengthening cyber awareness to reduce risks and protect digital lives.
In a statement posted on its official social media accounts, the Council said cybercrime is rising at an alarming pace, with a cyberattack occurring every 39 seconds, reflecting the accelerating frequency of attacks globally. It added that estimates indicate global cybercrime costs will reach around $11.9 trillion in 2026, and could rise to $19.7 trillion by 2030.
The Council stressed that cybercrime is evolving rapidly through more sophisticated and intelligent attacks, calling for enhanced digital awareness as a fundamental line of defense, and urging individuals and organizations alike to remain vigilant and protected in cyberspace.
The UAE Government’s Cybersecurity Council announced significant progress in the country’s readiness for the post-quantum era, highlighting the expansion of cooperation with QuantumGate, the national platform supported by the Advanced Technology Research Council and specializing in quantum-resilient cybersecurity.
The Council and QuantumGate will work together to strengthen national readiness by accelerating the UAE’s transition towards secure cybersecurity in the age of quantum technologies. Their joint efforts will focus on enhancing the country’s ability to anticipate and mitigate risks before quantum decryption capabilities emerge, strengthening preparedness in priority sectors, and taking early, systematic steps towards large-scale migration of cryptographic systems.
With this shift from strategy to coordinated national implementation, the UAE stands among the first countries globally to activate a comprehensive post-quantum strategy.
The next phase of cooperation will translate the national strategy into practical, system-wide readiness through three core programs:
The National Information Assurance Program, to enhance baseline security requirements and improve resilience across public and private sector entities.
The National Cybersecurity Index Platform, to strengthen nationwide measurement, monitoring, and assessment capabilities.
The National Post-Quantum Transition Program, which will help identify vulnerable cryptographic assets, prioritize migration pathways, and guide entities with long-term data protection needs.
This will be achieved through clear baselines, sector-specific guidelines, and early transition roadmaps, enabling the UAE to move decisively from awareness to operational readiness and positioning it among the first nations to implement a national post-quantum security model.
Dr. Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, said the Council’s approach is clear:
“Our approach is to anticipate threats rather than wait for them. Thanks to the advanced capabilities of the QuantumGate platform supporting our national efforts, the UAE is building quantum-resilient defenses today to ensure our critical infrastructure remains secure when quantum decryption becomes a reality.”
The partnership will also integrate a wider range of QuantumGate technologies into national initiatives.
These technologies include a Cryptography Discovery Tool that provides entities with comprehensive visibility of all cryptographic assets across large and complex environments, as well asQSphere, a quantum-resistant VPN and data-protection suite designed to safeguard sensitive information.
The collaboration also extends to solutions such as Salina and Secure VMI, broadening the scope beyond post-quantum protection to address the wider cybersecurity needs of government and enterprise environments.
The Council cautioned against the growing risks associated with using untrusted public charging ports, noting that 79% of travelers unknowingly expose their personal data when charging devices at unsafe public outlets.
Some public charging ports may be equipped with malicious software or hidden systems capable of accessing personal data through so-called “juice-jacking” attacks, via media or image transfer protocols that activate automatically once a device is connected.
The Council added that 68% of companies have suffered attacks originating from untrusted charging ports, leading to breaches of their data and digital infrastructure.
Warning signs that a device may have been compromised include rapid battery drain, sluggish app performance, frequent system crashes, and the appearance of unfamiliar symbols or messages.
The Council issued key preventive guidelines, including:
Always carry a personal charger while traveling and avoid using public charging ports.
Reject any data-transfer prompts that appear while charging.
Enable two-factor authentication and use biometric login methods such as fingerprint or facial recognition.
Regularly review app permissions and avoid granting unnecessary access to photos, messages, or contacts.
Ensure all installed apps are safe and trusted, as some may contain malware that enables hackers to steal personal data or spy on users.
