UAE: How to stay ahead of scammers in a digital world, expert advice

Dubai Economic Security Centre warns of AI misuse, fake investment offers, deepfakes
Dubai: With digital transactions, online banking, and virtual services now central to daily life, Dubai is taking a proactive approach to protect its residents and businesses from economic fraud.
The Economic Security Center of Dubai (ESCD) has launched a national awareness campaign titled “Strong Economy … An Aware Society”, emphasising that vigilance and knowledge are the first lines of defence against increasingly sophisticated fraud schemes.
In an exclusive interview with Gulf News, Faisal bin Sulaitin, CEO of ESCD, explains how digital technologies, AI misuse, and deepfake manipulations have transformed the nature of economic threats and why public awareness, community engagement, and robust corporate practices are essential to preserving Dubai’s economic resilience.
What prompted the Economic Security Center of Dubai to launch this national awareness campaign at this time?
The campaign responds to the rapidly evolving landscape of economic fraud and the growing sophistication of digital threats. Fraudsters now exploit advanced technologies to target individuals, businesses, and investors. By strengthening public awareness, Dubai can proactively protect its economic achievements and reinforce confidence in the emirate as a trusted global business hub.
Why is awareness considered the first line of defence against economic fraud?
Economic fraud today is no longer traditional or predictable. Awareness enables individuals and institutions to identify risks early, avoid deceptive practices, and act responsibly when handling financial or personal information. A society that is informed and vigilant forms the foundation of a strong, resilient economy.
How have digital technologies changed the nature of economic fraud?
Digital platforms have opened new avenues for fraud. Fake links, phishing messages, impersonation scams, deepfake videos, and AI-generated manipulations are increasingly common. Criminals use these tools to exploit trust and urgency, making it harder for individuals and companies to distinguish between legitimate and fraudulent communications.
How serious is the misuse of AI and deepfake technology in financial crimes today?
The threat is growing rapidly. Deepfake videos, AI-generated voices, and manipulated content can impersonate executives or government officials to authorise fraudulent transactions or mislead investors. Fraud now operates at a scale and sophistication that traditional methods cannot easily counter, which is why continuous awareness and verification are essential.
What risks do fraudulent investment schemes and deceptive business deals pose to Dubai’s reputation?
Fraudulent schemes can damage investor confidence and threaten Dubai’s standing as a global financial hub. However, the city has a comprehensive framework including strong governance, regulation, and awareness campaigns that protects trust in the financial ecosystem and reassures both residents and international investors.
How can public awareness preserve investor confidence?
By reducing vulnerability to fraud, public awareness strengthens market integrity. When individuals, communities, and businesses understand the risks and act responsibly, investors are reassured that Dubai prioritises economic protection alongside growth, reinforcing global trust.
What practical steps can individuals take to protect themselves online?
Avoid sharing personal or banking information with unknown sources
Verify the authenticity of messages, emails, and links
Be cautious of offers promising unusually high or risk-free returns
Deal only with licensed and trusted financial institutions or businesses
Report suspicious activity immediately through official channels
What warning signs should immediately raise concern?
Unsolicited messages, urgent demands to act, unofficial links, and promises of high or guaranteed returns are major red flags. Users should pause, verify, and report before responding.
How can businesses protect themselves from digital fraud and deepfake scams?
Companies should strengthen cybersecurity systems
Implement multi-layer verification procedures for financial and executive communications
Secure internal communications and payment protocols
Train staff to recognise suspicious activity, especially in leadership and finance teams
Avoid relying solely on urgent requests or unverified instructions
How important is staff training and internal awareness?
Staff are the first line of defence. Informed employees can detect and prevent fraud before it escalates, creating a culture of vigilance within the company.
How can families and communities contribute?
Families and communities amplify awareness by sharing experiences, educating one another, and reinforcing safe online habits. Campaign hashtags like #StayAware and #TogetherWeProtectOurEconomy encourage collective vigilance, turning individual responsibility into a societal shield against fraud.
If someone becomes a victim of economic fraud, what should they do?
Stop further interaction immediately, preserve any available evidence, and report the incident through official channels. Quick action ensures proper investigation and reduces potential losses.
How is ESCD preparing for future threats?
ESCD continuously monitors emerging risks, updates strategies, and strengthens collaboration with governmental and private entities. Awareness remains the core strategy, ensuring that both individuals and organisations can anticipate and respond to evolving threats.
Your key message to residents, businesses, and investors?
Our message is clear: economic protection is a shared responsibility. Dubai’s economy remains strong because its society is aware, vigilant, and united in safeguarding trust and stability. By staying informed and cautious, everyone can contribute to a secure and resilient financial environment.
Verify every link, email, or message before clicking
Only deal with licensed and trusted entities
Avoid sharing sensitive personal or financial information online
Look out for urgency, unsolicited offers, and “too-good-to-be-true” promises
Report suspicious activity immediately through official channels
