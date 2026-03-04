GOLD/FOREX
Dubai Electronic Security Center issues advisory on image sharing and digital misinformation

Public urged to verify information amid regional tensions

Gulf News Report
The Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC) warns that taking or sharing photos during sensitive times may unintentionally reveal information that could be exploited, such as geographic locations or individuals’ movements, potentially compromising public safety. The Center also cautions against evolving digital scam tactics that exploit modern technologies to create fake images, videos, and voices, which can be used to spread misleading content.

DESC urges the public to refrain from sharing images during sensitive situations, remain vigilant online, verify information before sharing, and rely only on official and government sources. The Center emphasizes that awareness plays a vital role in strengthening collective security and protecting the community.

