Dubai Police warn motorists as dense fog raises accident risks

Drivers urged to slow down and stay safe as Dubai roads see dense fog

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Dubai Police warn motorists as dense fog raises accident risks Drivers urged to slow down, maintain safe distance and follow safety rules as patrols intensify monitoring on major roads
Dubai Police have urged motorists to exercise heightened caution and reduce speed while driving in foggy conditions, warning that dense fog significantly reduces horizontal visibility and increases the likelihood of serious multi-vehicle collisions that can result in injuries, fatalities and major property damage.

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, stressed the importance of checking weather forecasts before setting out, particularly during this time of year when fog formation is common. He called on drivers to follow official weather alerts issued by relevant authorities to help prevent traffic accidents.

He noted that many fog-related incidents occur due to rear-end collisions caused by motorists failing to maintain a safe following distance, neglecting to reduce speed, or stopping improperly on the roadside when visibility suddenly drops.

Brigadier bin Suwaidan outlined key safety guidelines for driving in fog, including reducing speed, maintaining a greater-than-usual safety distance and using low-beam headlights. Drivers were advised to avoid overtaking or making unnecessary lane changes unless absolutely necessary, while ensuring indicators are used properly.

He also cautioned against using high-beam headlights, as their reflection in fog further limits visibility, and warned motorists not to activate hazard warning lights while the vehicle is in motion. Drivers were reminded to avoid distractions and never stop in the middle of the road following minor accidents.

Motorists were also encouraged to leave home earlier to avoid stress caused by delays and traffic congestion during foggy mornings.

Brigadier bin Suwaidan added that traffic patrols will intensify their presence on external roads during fog to alert drivers to slow down. Patrols will conduct continuous monitoring to prevent vehicles from stopping on road shoulders and will remove stalled vehicles from traffic lanes to minimise collision risks.

Traffic patrols will also oversee the diversion of trucks to designated rest areas and restrict their movement during periods of dense fog to reduce risks arising from differences in vehicle speeds.

Aghaddir Ali
