Dubai Police warn motorists as dense fog raises accident risks

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, stressed the importance of checking weather forecasts before setting out, particularly during this time of year when fog formation is common. He called on drivers to follow official weather alerts issued by relevant authorities to help prevent traffic accidents.

Brigadier bin Suwaidan added that traffic patrols will intensify their presence on external roads during fog to alert drivers to slow down. Patrols will conduct continuous monitoring to prevent vehicles from stopping on road shoulders and will remove stalled vehicles from traffic lanes to minimise collision risks.

He also cautioned against using high-beam headlights, as their reflection in fog further limits visibility, and warned motorists not to activate hazard warning lights while the vehicle is in motion. Drivers were reminded to avoid distractions and never stop in the middle of the road following minor accidents.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.