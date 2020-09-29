Dubai: Police in the emirate posted a tweet on Tuesday morning warning motorists of almost 'non-existent' visibility on four roads due to foggy conditions. Motorists were urged to practice caution if travelling through these roads.
The early morning tweet from Dubai Police said, "Heavy fog and vision is almost non-existent on Dubai Roads (Emirates Rd from Dubai entrance Sharjah, Al Aweer Rd, Dubai-Al Ain Rd and Jabel Ali Lehbab) kindly be extra cautious."
At 7.30am, all roads out of Sharjah show clogged traffic on live traffic maps. In addition to this NCM has issued a heavy fog alert until 9.30am.