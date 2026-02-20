GOLD/FOREX
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Sharjah-Dubai traffic update: Commuters face delays as major accident blocks E311 near Expo City

Slow-moving traffic reported across E11, D92, and E44 as minor accidents add to delays

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Dubai: Sharjah-Dubai commuters faced significant delays on Friday morning as peak-hour traffic built up across several major highways and inner-city roads, according to Google Maps data.

A serious accident on the E311 near Expo City, heading towards Dubai South, has caused major disruptions. Witnesses report multiple cars involved, a truck on its side, and three cars heavily damaged. “It’s heavily congested on the E311 near Expo City towards Dubai South. Multiple cars involved, truck on its side, and three cars obliterated,” said one passenger.

The incident has added to already slow-moving traffic across several key commuter corridors:

  • E11 (Al Ittihad Street): Heavy congestion from Al Khan in Sharjah to Al Mulla Plaza in Dubai, affecting both directions.

  • Industrial Zone Roads: Internal roads connecting Sharjah and Dubai are experiencing slow traffic due to peak-hour volumes.

  • D92: Moderate congestion reported from Al Mamzar to Abu Hail.

  • E311: Bumper-to-bumper traffic from Muwaileh Commercial area to Qusais Cemetery.

  • E44 (towards Business Bay): Slow-moving traffic near Dubai Design District.

Traffic on the Emirates Road (E611) remains smooth in both directions.

Google Maps also indicates minor accidents on other roads, further contributing to delays. Authorities and drivers are urged to exercise caution and remain alert while navigating busy routes.

Commuters are advised to plan extra travel time if heading from Sharjah to Dubai this morning.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
