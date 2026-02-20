Sharjah-Dubai traffic update: Commuters face delays as major accident blocks E311 near Expo City

Google Maps also indicates minor accidents on other roads, further contributing to delays. Authorities and drivers are urged to exercise caution and remain alert while navigating busy routes.

A serious accident on the E311 near Expo City, heading towards Dubai South, has caused major disruptions. Witnesses report multiple cars involved, a truck on its side, and three cars heavily damaged. “It’s heavily congested on the E311 near Expo City towards Dubai South. Multiple cars involved, truck on its side, and three cars obliterated,” said one passenger.

