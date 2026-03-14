Dubai Police impound 251 vehicles over noise and illegal modifications

Authorities record 524 violations since Ramadan, warn motorists to follow traffic laws
Dubai Police have warned motorists against disruptive traffic behaviours, including excessive vehicle noise and unauthorised modifications, stressing that such actions disturb the community and compromise public safety.
Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs at Dubai Police, said practices like engine modifications, altered exhaust systems, or reckless driving create loud noise, disturb residents, and undermine Dubai’s civilised image. He noted that these behaviours may also be linked to dangerous traffic practices that threaten road users.
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Since the start of Ramadan, authorities have impounded 251 vehicles and recorded 524 violations, including 220 offences for excessive noise and 304 for illegal vehicle modifications. Penalties were enforced under Local Decree No. 30 of 2023, with impound release fees up to AED 50,000, and drivers may face further legal action.
Major General Al Mazrouei added that traffic patrols and monitoring campaigns continue to detect and act against offending vehicles. He urged motorists to follow traffic laws, avoid reckless driving, and respect vehicle modification rules, highlighting that responsible driving reflects social awareness.
Members of the public are encouraged to report dangerous behaviours via the “We Are All Police” service (901) or the “Police Eye” app, helping to maintain safer roads and a secure community.