Eid Al Adha 2026 UAE road trips: Best holiday escapes from Hatta to Liwa

That is more than enough time to load the car or hop on a bus and see a version of the UAE that looks nothing like its famous skylines. And with late May temperatures already nudging the high thirties on the coast, the smartest move is to head where the air is thinner, the roads are quieter and the views make the drive worth every kilometre. Here are a few road trip routes built for this exact break, whether you are travelling alone, with children or with a car full of friends.