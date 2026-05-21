Dubai: From fashion and accessories to cozy loungewear, several brands are rolling out special Eid promotions with major discounts across collections. Whether you’re shopping for festive outfits, statement jewellery, or comfortable essentials for the long weekend, here are some of the best sales to check out.

DKNY is currently offering a seasonal sale across its signature range of dresses, handbags, and footwear. British label Ted Baker London is also part of the mix, with discounts across selected styles spanning from tailored dresses, bags, shoes, and accessories. Alongside them, luxury brand Miruna has introduced its mid season sale, featuring accessories statement pieces and dresses.

6thStreet is where a full Eid wardrobe comes together in one place. The multi-brand platform brings together labels like Steve Madden, ALDO, Crocs, Levi’s, BCBG, and Karen Millen, making it easy to move between occasion-ready heels and everyday staples without hopping between stores.

Piece of You is offering discounts on their jewellery. The collection features signature designs from UAE pride collection to diamond rings.

For off-duty Eid moments where you are staying in, Suwen focuses on loungewear and sleep essentials. Think breathable pyjamas sets with relaxed silhouettes.

Whether you’re planning a full Eid wardrobe refresh or simply looking for a few standout pieces, these sales offer plenty of options across fashion, jewellery, and lifestyle categories for the holiday weekend.

Saarangi Aji is a Dubai-based reporter covering entertainment, trends, lifestyle, and community stories across the UAE. With a focus on digital culture and a keen eye for everyday moments that shape city life, she explores everything from emerging cultural conversations to moments driving pop culture. When she’s not working on a story, she’s watching films, thrifting like it’s a competitive sport, or saving story ideas that start with “this could be something…”