Eid deals are here with discounts on luxury, jewellery, lifestyle and more styles
Dubai: From fashion and accessories to cozy loungewear, several brands are rolling out special Eid promotions with major discounts across collections. Whether you’re shopping for festive outfits, statement jewellery, or comfortable essentials for the long weekend, here are some of the best sales to check out.
DKNY is currently offering a seasonal sale across its signature range of dresses, handbags, and footwear. British label Ted Baker London is also part of the mix, with discounts across selected styles spanning from tailored dresses, bags, shoes, and accessories. Alongside them, luxury brand Miruna has introduced its mid season sale, featuring accessories statement pieces and dresses.
6thStreet is where a full Eid wardrobe comes together in one place. The multi-brand platform brings together labels like Steve Madden, ALDO, Crocs, Levi’s, BCBG, and Karen Millen, making it easy to move between occasion-ready heels and everyday staples without hopping between stores.
Piece of You is offering discounts on their jewellery. The collection features signature designs from UAE pride collection to diamond rings.
For off-duty Eid moments where you are staying in, Suwen focuses on loungewear and sleep essentials. Think breathable pyjamas sets with relaxed silhouettes.
All offers are available on the respective brand websites.
Whether you’re planning a full Eid wardrobe refresh or simply looking for a few standout pieces, these sales offer plenty of options across fashion, jewellery, and lifestyle categories for the holiday weekend.