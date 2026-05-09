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Eid Al Adha staycations in UAE: Best hotel offers from Dh199

From beach vibes to city stays and island escapes, these UAE Eid deals cover it all

Last updated:
Saarangi Aji, Reporter
4 MIN READ
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From Dh199, book Eid staycations across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and beyond
From Dh199, book Eid staycations across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and beyond
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Dubai: If your Eid Al Adha plan is 'get away without actually going far' UAE hotels have understood the assignment.

From beachfront resorts and desert hideouts to city stays with theme park access, this year’s staycation deals are all about upgrades, added perks and solid value, think free meals, spa credits and late checkouts built in.

Whether you’re staying in Abu Dhabi, hopping across Dubai or planning a quick break in Ras Al Khaimah, here are the UAE staycation offers worth booking right now.

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1. InterContinental Abu Dhabi

A long-established waterfront hotel known for its marina views and private beach access via Bayshore Beach Club. It blends city convenience with a resort-style setting.

Offer: One-night Family Staycation
Includes: All-inclusive dining, access to Bayshore Beach Club (pool + private beach)
Extras: Kids stay free
Best for: Beach access within the city

2. Rove Hotels

Rove is a modern UAE hotel brand built around affordable, design-led, no-fuss stays. Properties are positioned in key urban, beach and leisure areas across Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah.

Offer: Eid staycation upgrade
Stay dates: 25–31 May 2026
Rate: From Dh199 per night
Best for: Budget city + beach stays across UAE

3. Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa

A low-rise desert resort inspired by Bedouin architecture, located deep in the dunes outside the city. Known for its quiet, secluded atmosphere and spa and massage-focused stays.

Offer: UAE residents package
Includes: Breakfast at Hanine Al Bait, lunch or dinner option
Discounts: 20% off dining + spa
Extras: Archery, FlowRider, infinity pool access
Best for: Wellness-focused desert escape

4. The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort

A high-end beachfront property on Saadiyat Island, known for its long white-sand beach, butler service and access to cultural landmarks nearby.

Offer: Breakfast or half-board stay
Includes: Early check-in, late checkout
Discounts: Dining + spa savings
Extras: Beach access, Athletic Club, butler service
Best for: Luxury beach stay

5. Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island

A modern waterfront hotel located in Abu Dhabi’s financial district on Al Maryah Island, this stay makes it easy to combine a city stay with a full Yas Island theme park run.

Offer: Family stay package (2 nights)
Includes: Breakfast at Crust
Extras: Access to Yas Island theme parks including Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi
Best for: Families combining city + theme parks

6. Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri

A resort built around winding waterways and traditional architecture, where getting around by abra is half the experience.

Offer: Resident rate
Includes: Private beach, infinity pool
Discounts: 25% off dining
Extras: Abra rides
Best for: Slower, scenic stays

7. Traders Hotel Qaryat Al Beri

Same canals, same views, just a more laid-back, budget-friendly version. It is a more accessible option within the same Qaryat Al Beri development, a solid pick if you want the setting without the splurge.

Offer: Residents’ retreat
Includes: Breakfast
Discounts: Dining savings
Extras: Early check-in, late checkout
Best for: Value without sacrificing location

Whether you want a beach day that turns into a stay, a desert reset, or just an excuse to not cook for a few days, this year’s Eid deals make it very easy to get out of your routine without leaving the UAE.

The only real decision? Pool, dunes or city views, everything else is pretty much taken care of.

Saarangi AjiReporter
Saarangi Aji is a Dubai-based reporter covering entertainment, trends, lifestyle, and community stories across the UAE. With a focus on digital culture and a keen eye for everyday moments that shape city life, she explores everything from emerging cultural conversations to moments driving pop culture. When she’s not working on a story, she’s watching films, thrifting like it’s a competitive sport, or saving story ideas that start with “this could be something…”
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