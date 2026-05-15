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Readers capture stunning nature, cityscapes and everyday beauty across the UAE

From deserts and sunsets to skylines and wildlife, readers showcase the UAE’s diversity

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
3 MIN READ
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Manjula S. Dadallage captures a vibrant sunset scene at a Dubai beach, where silhouettes of people playing volleyball and enjoying the evening create a striking contrast against the glowing sky and calm shoreline.
Manjula S. Dadallage captures a vibrant sunset scene at a Dubai beach, where silhouettes of people playing volleyball and enjoying the evening create a striking contrast against the glowing sky and calm shoreline.
Manjula S. Dadallage
1/27
Adel Beheiry captures the striking Abu Dhabi skyline.
Adel Beheiry
2/27
Akash Sudarsanan captures a stunning view from the Abu Dhabi Corniche, showcasing the capital’s iconic skyscrapers rising elegantly along the waterfront skyline.
Akash Sudarsanan
3/27
Ajit Sheth captures Dubai’s spectacular skyline, with its soaring towers and modern architecture glowing against the city’s vibrant urban landscape.
Ajit Sheth
4/27
Ali Mazahir captures a vibrant stretch near Dubai Hospital, where Flame Trees (Delonix regia) burst into vivid bloom, reflecting Sheikh Hamdan’s directive to enrich streets and parks with lush summer canopies and green urban beauty.
Ali Mazahir
5/27
Anupam Shivnani captures an enchanting evening at Flamingo Beach, Ras Al Khaimah,
Anupam Shivnani
6/27
Asad Alvi captures the Sharjah skyline, where modern buildings rise against a warm evening sky, reflecting the emirate’s evolving urban charm and architectural elegance.
Asad Alvi
7/27
Sangeetha Nahar captures the fragrant five-petaled plumeria in full bloom, showcasing its delicate beauty within a vibrant Dubai community where nature adds color and calm to everyday surroundings.
Sangeetha Nahar
8/27
Chandrika Mohandas captures a serene sunset walk along Jumeirah Beach.
Chandrika Mohandas
9/27
Dhamotharan K captures a tranquil morning walk through Business Bay, Dubai.
Dhamotharan K
10/27
Dinesh Dhanwal captures Abu Dhabi’s downtown basking in golden glory.
Dinesh Dhanwal
11/27
Vandana Chinchankar captures a beautiful view from her home in The Springs, overlooking a striking JLT building framed against Dubai’s skyline.
Vandana Chinchankar
12/27
Dr Seema Bhatia explores the stunning Al Majaz Amphitheatre in Sharjah, a vibrant cultural landmark where heritage meets performance, set against the scenic waterfront backdrop.
Dr Seema Bhatia
13/27
Naresh Thakur Bhaya captures the Dubai Marina at sunset, where vivid colours paint the sky and reflect off the waterfront towers, creating a breathtaking urban glow.
Naresh Thakur Bhaya
14/27
Jaya Mahalingam
15/27
Marva Rashi
16/27
Myrah Parkhani
17/27
Dr Naveen Aggarwal
18/27
Nitin Kalra
19/27
Ranya Jawed
20/27
D V Shenoy
21/27
Rhea Eappen
22/27
Seema Verma
23/27
Serena H
24/27
Suganya Shaji
25/27
Tara Khoshghadam
26/27
Tilottama Roy
27/27
Ugamoorthy Thimmaiyan
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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