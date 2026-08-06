Some routes remain surprisingly affordable even as back-to-school demand pushes up fares
Dubai: At a time when airfares remain elevated because of higher operating costs, airspace restrictions, longer flight times and volatile fuel prices, there is still some hope for UAE travellers with wanderlust.
While many popular routes have become significantly more expensive, bargain fares can still be found if you're flexible on destination or willing to take a connecting flight.
For travel between August 8 and 15, for example, return Economy fares on several regional and international routes remain below Dh2,000, offering last-minute escape options despite the busy summer travel season.
Travellers looking for a short regional break can still find direct fares for under Dh1,000.
Among the cheapest options are:
Abu Dhabi–Muscat: from Dh570
Dubai–Muscat: from Dh793
Several popular destinations also remain available for under Dh1,600.
These include:
Dubai–Istanbul: Dh1,085
Dubai–Mumbai: Dh1,210
Abu Dhabi–Delhi: Dh1,270
Dubai–New Delhi: Dh1,358
Dubai–Jaipur: Dh1,375
Abu Dhabi–Bengaluru: Dh1,495
Travellers with slightly larger budgets can still fly direct for under Dh2,000 to:
Dubai–Addis Ababa: Dh1,339
Dubai–Cairo: Dh1,762
Dubai–Tashkent: Dh1,817
Dubai–Athens: Dh1,839
Dubai–Tbilisi: Dh1,992
Travellers willing to spend a few extra hours travelling can unlock even cheaper fares to Europe with a single connection.
Current return fares include:
Dubai–Vienna via Jordan: Dh1,433
Dubai–Rome via Jordan: Dh1,795
Dubai–London via Turkey: Dh1,796
Dubai–Munich via Turkey: Dh1,873
Travel experts say these itineraries continue to offer better value than many direct services, where reduced capacity has kept fares elevated.
Not every market is seeing higher prices.
Travel specialists say leisure destinations including Zanzibar have become cheaper this summer, with return fares from Dubai and Sharjah averaging around Dh1,700, about 16 per cent lower than a year ago.
The Caucasus also continues to offer strong value, with flydubai keeping fares to destinations including Baku, Kutaisi and Yerevan highly competitive, with return tickets starting below Dh1,000.
Some connecting itineraries from Europe also remain attractively priced, even as direct services continue to command premium fares.
The biggest increases are being seen on routes bringing UAE residents back home before the new school term begins.
Travel agents say the second half of August has triggered a sharp surge in demand as thousands of residents who travelled overseas during the summer scramble to secure return seats.
Among the steepest increases are flights from South India.
Kochi–Dubai has climbed from Dh1,424 in mid-August to Dh2,943 by the end of the month.
Kozhikode–Dubai has risen from Dh1,174 to more than Dh2,022.
Bengaluru–Dubai has almost doubled to Dh1,694.
Hyderabad–Dubai has increased to Dh1,321.
Flights from Beirut to Dubai have also surged from around Dh831 to more than Dh1,423, reflecting both seasonal demand and reduced capacity.
Meanwhile, direct flights between London and Dubai continue to attract premium fares as airlines operate with tighter capacity and demand remains strong.
Regional routes within the GCC, including Jeddah, Riyadh and Cairo, are also becoming more expensive as flights approach full capacity.
Travel experts say easing diplomatic tensions between the US and Iran have reduced some of the uncertainty surrounding regional aviation, but that is no longer the biggest driver of ticket prices.
Instead, the market is now being shaped primarily by the annual back-to-school travel rush, limited seat availability on high-demand routes and changing tourism patterns.
"Fare reduction is not going to happen any time soon," said TP Sudheesh of Deira Tours and Travels. He said passengers remain cautious about travelling through the Middle East, while many international airlines continue to adjust operations, putting additional pressure on available seats.
However, at the same time, destinations where demand has softened, or where airlines continue to compete aggressively, are seeing lower fares, creating opportunities for travellers willing to be flexible.
Travel agents recommend several ways to reduce airfare costs:
Fly on Tuesdays or Wednesdays, when fares are typically lower.
Compare departures from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.
Consider separate one-way tickets if they work out cheaper.
Set fare alerts on flight comparison websites.
Travel with hand luggage where possible to avoid baggage fees.
Book accommodation with free cancellation so you can rebook if prices fall.
Choose hotels outside city centres and use public transport to reduce overall holiday costs.