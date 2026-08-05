People searching for flights or rides often compare prices across several websites and are under pressure to complete bookings quickly, increasing the likelihood of clicking fraudulent links or fake offers, he said.

Researchers also uncovered fraudulent websites mimicking Booking.com, where unsuspecting users entered their personal and payment details believing they were confirming accommodation reservations. Victims often discovered the fraud only after arriving at their destination to find no booking had been made.

Among the scams identified was a phishing campaign impersonating Irish airline Ryanair, where victims received messages claiming they were entitled to flight compensation. They were then urged to quickly submit account details or pay a small “processing fee” before the supposed offer expired.

The research found that Emirates was the most impersonated transport brand, accounting for 61% of all transport-related phishing detections, followed by Uber at 37%. The attacks relied on fake airline websites, fraudulent ride-hailing platforms and deceptive booking pages designed to trick users into revealing sensitive financial information.

According to cybersecurity company Kaspersky, its security solutions detected nearly 270,000 cyberattack attempts disguised as well-known travel brands between the second quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026. The findings come as millions of people travel during the global holiday season, when cybercriminals typically intensify phishing campaigns and online fraud.

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