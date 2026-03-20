“We have received reports of individuals and groups falsely offering assistance for OFW in exchange for fees or personal information,” said MWO.

In an advisory, the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Dubai and the Northern Emirates has warned that it has received reports of individuals and groups falsely claiming to facilitate travel to the Philippines under the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

Dubai: Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the UAE have been urged to remain vigilant after authorities have found a rise in scams linked to travel assistance programmes amid the current regional tensions.

Moreover, the MWO has stressed not to share personal details or send money to unverified sources to prevent further exploitation.

With this, the agency has encouraged the public to avoid transacting with unauthorised individuals, agents, or social media accounts.

According to the MWO, scammers are taking advantage of workers who are seeking to travel to the Philippines. By pretending as authorised representatives, they create a sense of urgency and legitimacy, convincing victims to pay for the services.

“We urge everyone to carefully review the official guidelines and to communicate only through our official channels for any assistance or inquiries,” stated MWO.

The MWO has reiterated that services from the DMW are processed only through official websites and social media platforms.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.