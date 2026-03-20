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Beware: Travel scams targeting OFWs, how to avoid them

Fraudsters are posing as officials to exploit Filipino workers seeking assistance

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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OFWs may request assistance or services directly to the Migrant Workers Office in Dubai through official hotlines and email addresses
OFWs may request assistance or services directly to the Migrant Workers Office in Dubai through official hotlines and email addresses
OWWA

Dubai: Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the UAE have been urged to remain vigilant after authorities have found a rise in scams linked to travel assistance programmes amid the current regional tensions.

In an advisory, the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Dubai and the Northern Emirates has warned that it has received reports of individuals and groups falsely claiming to facilitate travel to the Philippines under the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW). 

“We have received reports of individuals and groups falsely offering assistance for OFW in exchange for fees or personal information,” said MWO.

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How the scam works

According to the MWO, scammers are taking advantage of workers who are seeking to travel to the Philippines. By pretending as authorised representatives, they create a sense of urgency and legitimacy, convincing victims to pay for the services.

With this, the agency has encouraged the public to avoid transacting with unauthorised individuals, agents, or social media accounts. 

Moreover, the MWO has stressed not to share personal details or send money to unverified sources to prevent further exploitation.

How to avoid falling victim

The MWO has reiterated that services from the DMW are processed only through official websites and social media platforms.

“We urge everyone to carefully review the official guidelines and to communicate only through our official channels for any assistance or inquiries,” stated MWO.

Meanwhile, the agency has advised OFWs to remain alert and report any suspicious activity immediately.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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