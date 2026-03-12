GOLD/FOREX
Mena

How Filipinos in the Middle East can request assistance during a crisis

A simple guide for OFWs in the Mideast amid the current geopolitical situation

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
3 MIN READ
The Philippine government may conduct repatriation for affected OFWs in times of crises such as war, natural disasters, or pandemics
Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the Middle East can request assistance from the Philippine government during emergencies, such as conflicts, natural disasters, and other crisis situations.

The process includes several steps handled by the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), and Philippine embassies in the region, aimed at ensuring their safety and, if needed, their safe return home.

Request for assistance

The first step for OFWs who need help is to formally request assistance from the government.

Workers can contact OWWA through multiple channels, including walk-in requests at Philippine embassies or labour offices abroad.

OFWs can also reach out through the OWWA hotline (1348), hotlines operated by the DMW overseas, or messaging platforms such as Viber and WhatsApp. Assistance requests can also be sent through OWWA’s official email.

These platforms allow OFWs to report emergencies, safety concerns, or other problems that may require immediate support.

Response and safety checks

After a request is received, OWWA personnel will review the case and determine the appropriate response. The agency’s priority is to ensure the safety of OFWs.

Officers will assess the situation and identify how urgent the case is. This assessment includes checking whether the worker needs evacuation, temporary shelter, food, or other forms of support.

Once the situation is evaluated, authorities will confirm whether repatriation to the Philippines is necessary.

Travel documents and visa processing

Before any evacuation or repatriation can take place, the agency will first verify the worker’s travel documents.

Officials will need to ensure that the OFW’s passport and visa are valid and complete. If additional requirements are needed, such as exit permits or transit visas, the Philippine government will coordinate with the host country and other commands involved in the travel route to secure the needed approvals.

After completing these procedures, the OFW may be transported to the nearest and safest border to continue the journey home.

Repatriation process

In situations involving major crises such as war, natural disasters, or pandemics, the Philippine government may conduct repatriation for affected OFWs. This can be arranged through chartered or commercial flights.

Repatriation means the return of a person to their home country. The process has become relevant amid tensions in parts of the Middle East linked to conflicts involving the US, Israel, and Iran.

According to OWWA, evacuation and repatriation require careful coordination, safety checks, and international clearances.

“In every request for assistance that we are receiving, our welfare officers and rapid response teams, migrant workers offices, and embassies immediately act,” said OWWA.

“From monitoring the situation, processing of travel documents such as exit visas and transit clearances, up until arranging of plane tickets and ensuring the safe return (of Filipinos) to the Philippines. This is not a simple process but with every step, we have one goal and that is to safely bring back our OFWs home.”

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
US-Israel-Iran war

