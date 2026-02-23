GOLD/FOREX
ASIA
Philippines boosts diaspora engagement amid shifting migration patterns in Europe

As more Filipinos look to Europe, migration stories expand beyond the Gulf

Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
While the US and the Middle East remain as top choices for Filipino migrants, European countries are also seeing a steady increase in Filipino arrivals
Gulf News Archives

Dubai: As more Filipinos move to Europe for work and permanent residence, the Commission on Filipinos Overseas (CFO) has stepped up its efforts to deepen engagement with the diaspora, not just as remittance senders, but as long-term partners in nation-building.

During a recent forum titled “The European Turn: A New Chapter in Global Migration from the Philippines” held in Pasig city, Philippines, policymakers and migration experts have examined the evolving Philippines-Europe corridor.

The event has marked the culmination of the 'AspirE' research project, supported by Horizon Europe, which studies Asian migration aspirations and emerging trends.

Europe emerging as key destination

While the US and the Middle East remain as major migration hubs, several European countries are reporting steady increases in Filipino arrivals.

According to a data from the CFO and the Philippine Statistics Authority, around 10.2 million Filipinos live overseas. The Americas still host the largest share of permanent migrants, but European countries, particularly the UK, Italy, Germany and Nordic states, are seeing steady growth in both permanent and temporary migration.

In the UK alone, the Filipino population has surpassed 200,000, largely driven by demand in the healthcare sector.

Labour shortages in healthcare, maritime services, and other skilled industries across Europe are fuelling what experts describe as the “European Turn”.

Tailored programmes

In a statement, CFO chief emigrant services officer Rodrigo Garcia has outlined initiatives tailored to evolving Filipino communities in Belgium, Portugal, and other European countries.

These include regular “kumustahan” (check-in) with Filipino au pairs, pre-departure orientation seminars, and closer coordination with community groups abroad to better understand on-the-ground realities.

Research findings from the AspirE project, led by Dr. Asuncion Fresnoza-Flot of the Université Libre de Bruxelles, were also presented during the discussions.

Moreover, the CFO has highlighted collaboration with institutions such as the Scalabrini Migration Center to ensure policies remain evidence-based.

New leadership

The agency's participation reflects a strategic shift under CFO secretary Dante “Klink” Ang II. Under his leadership, the commission has broadened its mandate, focusing on building sustained economic, political and cultural partnerships between overseas Filipinos and the Philippines.

“Diaspora engagement must move beyond welfare and consular concerns,” said Ang during the panel discussion.

He added, "It should be framed as a partnership that recognises overseas Filipinos as cultural ambassadors and bridges between the Philippines and Europe."

Like the strong Filipino community in the Middle East, Europe’s growing Filipino population is seen as a key contributor not only through remittances, but also through skills transfer, investments, and cultural exchange.

