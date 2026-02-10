Europe looks East as old alliances strain

The EU is thus moving to expand its alliances — even if initially sector-specific rather than comprehensive — opening the door to broader future cooperation, particularly in defence industrial collaboration and maritime security, as stipulated in the agreement with India. India is following a similar path, having signed trade agreements with New Zealand and the Sultanate of Oman. The announcement of a security and defense partnership between India and the EU, including joint development and production of defense platforms, maritime and space cooperation, and counterterrorism, signals an intention to build deeper ties amid rising geopolitical tensions.