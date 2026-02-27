Argentina, Uruguay ratify massive EU-South America trade deal

Argentine senators voted 69-3 in favour of the agreement to create one of the world's biggest free trade zones, sealing its adoption days after it passed the lower house. Photo shows Argentina's President Javier Milei, Uruguay's President Yamandu Orsi and Paraguay's President Santiago Pena posing for the official picture at the end of the signing ceremony of the trade agreement between the European Union and Mercosur, at the Gran Teatro Jose Asuncion Flores of Paraguay's Central Bank in Asuncion. File photo taken on January 17, 2026. AFP