GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

Argentina, Uruguay ratify massive EU-South America trade deal

South American nations ratify EU trade deal amid European legal challenges

Last updated:
AFP
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Argentine senators voted 69-3 in favour of the agreement to create one of the world's biggest free trade zones, sealing its adoption days after it passed the lower house. Photo shows Argentina's President Javier Milei, Uruguay's President Yamandu Orsi and Paraguay's President Santiago Pena posing for the official picture at the end of the signing ceremony of the trade agreement between the European Union and Mercosur, at the Gran Teatro Jose Asuncion Flores of Paraguay's Central Bank in Asuncion. File photo taken on January 17, 2026.
Argentine senators voted 69-3 in favour of the agreement to create one of the world's biggest free trade zones, sealing its adoption days after it passed the lower house. Photo shows Argentina's President Javier Milei, Uruguay's President Yamandu Orsi and Paraguay's President Santiago Pena posing for the official picture at the end of the signing ceremony of the trade agreement between the European Union and Mercosur, at the Gran Teatro Jose Asuncion Flores of Paraguay's Central Bank in Asuncion. File photo taken on January 17, 2026.
AFP

Argentina and Uruguay on Thursday ratified a massive trade deal with the European Union (EU) that has generated enthusiasm from Brasilia to Buenos Aires but sparked protests and a legal challenge in Europe.

Argentine senators voted 69-3 in favour of the agreement to create one of the world's biggest free trade zones, sealing its adoption days after it passed the lower house.

Hours earlier, neighboring Uruguay was first out of the blocks to ratify the deal, which has been fiercely opposed by farmers in some EU countries.

It still requires approval from lawmakers in the European Parliament, which referred it to the EU's top court within days of being inked in January.

The deal between the EU and the four founding members of the Mercosur bloc -- Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay -- was a quarter century in the making.

Opennes, prosperity

Argentine President Javier Milei, a free market champion, hailed the ratification of the accord.

"Openness = prosperity," Milei wrote on X.

In a later statement he said the agreement was a chance to promote economic development and attract investment and expressed hope that Brazil and Paraguay would quickly adopt it also.

It eliminates tariffs on more than 90 percent of trade between the two blocs, which together account for 30 percent of global GDP and more than 700 million consumers.

The two sides have yet to agree on export quotas.

The South Americans have moved to quickly enshrine it in their legislation, in an apparent bid to pressure Brussels to follow suit.

In Brazil, the lower house of parliament backed it by a large majority on Wednesday.

Boosting exports

The accord, which was energetically promoted by EU chief Ursula von der Leyen and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as well as the leaders of Germany and Spain, aims to boost EU exports of vehicles, machinery and wines and spirits.

In return, South American producers of beef, sugar, rice, honey and soybeans gain easier access to one of the world's largest economies.

Brussels can decide to implement it provisionally while waiting for the EU Court of Justice on its legality, but has not yet taken a decision on doing so.

South American countries in the meantime are ploughing ahead.

'It won't be easy'

Uruguayan Foreign Minister Mario Lubetkin hailed his country's ratification as "a signal" to Europe, which the South Americans have accused of foot-dragging.

The agreement "is no longer under debate," Lubetkin said, while anticipating that "it won't be easy" to implement.

Argentine political analyst Fabian Calle said Mercosur members were anxious to forestall any "excuses from the European side that (the deal) is being postponed or not being implemented due to a lack of ratification" on the South American side.

Some EU nations like Germany hope the pact could help boost exports at a time of global trade tensions, driven by US President Donald Trump's weaponising of tariffs.

France, however, unsuccessfully tried to block the deal over concerns for its farmers, who fear being undercut by cheaper goods from Brazil and its neighbors.

The European Commission reacted to those concerns by adopting a series of safeguards for its producers.

Within Mercosur states, the deal has broad support, despite reservations from some producers.

Argentine wine producers namely fear competition from their French, Italian and Spanish counterparts.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) with Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva before their meeting at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on February 21, 2026.

Brazil, India ink critical minerals, rare earths deal

3m read
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi with EU leaders Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa.

Europe looks East as old alliances strain

4m read
EU, India have concluded mother of all deals, created free trade zone of two billion people: Ursula von der Leyen

India-EU free trade pact: What changes, why it's big

4m read
India, EU on the cusp of historic trade agreement: Ursula von der Leyen. Pictured above is von der Leyen with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Europe on cusp of 'mother of all deals' with India

2m read