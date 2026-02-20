New data-sharing deal to create 'unified database' of overseas Filipinos

Agreement aims to streamline digital services, support for workers, families abroad
Dubai: The Philippine Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Commission of Filipinos Overseas (CFO) have signed a data-sharing agreement aimed at producing more accurate and reliable migration data to better protect and empower Filipinos living and working abroad.
The agreement has been signed by DMW secretary Hans Cacdac and CFO secretary and chair Dante “Klink” Ang II and is created to enhance government services for overseas Filipinos (OFs) and overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), many of whom are based in countries in the Middle East, including the UAE.
OFs are permanent residents in another country or dual citizens, while OFWs are those working abroad on temporary or contractual assignments.
Under the agreement, the two agencies will exchange relevant data and information to help craft policies and programmes that provide more comprehensive care and support to Filipinos abroad.
In a statement, Cacdac has shared that Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is glad to see the agencies working together.
“This partnership will cover a lot of gray areas to take care of our OFs, and our OFWs, and of course, their families,” said Cacdac.
For Ang, the move will serve as a key measure in strengthening the welfare of Filipinos outside the country.
“Hopefully, this partnership will be a significant step toward establishing a unified database — or a milestone in making that a reality. We are grateful to the DMW for partnering with us, and there are many areas where we can collaborate to empower Filipinos overseas.”
Both agencies have mentioned that the collaboration will introduce more streamlined processes and digital touchpoints to make it easier for Filipinos abroad to access government services.
Through the integration of digital systems, the DMW and the CFO eye to deliver more responsive, efficient, and proactive support, especially in addressing the needs and concerns of OFs and OFWs.
For the large Filipino community in the UAE, the agreement is expected to result into smoother coordination between government offices and improved access to assistance programmes.