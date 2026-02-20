GOLD/FOREX
New global deal to protect OFWs against online scams, expand access to work opportunities

The new partnership will offer both preventive and corrective solutions

Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
The move aims to find out other causes in order to implement proper actions against cyber crimes
Gulf News Archives

Dubai: The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has formalised a strategic partnership with the Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA) to strengthen protection for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families against online scams.

The memorandum has been signed by DMW secretary Hans Cacdac and GASA Asia-Pacific director Brian Hanley.

Amid the growing concern over digital fraud targeting expatriates worldwide, the move is designed to assist OFWs in determining the proper action against these schemes.

Beyond awareness campaigns

In a statement, Cacdac has noted that the partnership goes further than simply raising awareness.

“We entered this agreement not only to campaign against scams, but to address the underlying causes — whether it's a lack of jobs or opportunities — and to respond with real solutions. By boosting our information efforts and connecting victims to employment options, we aim to take both preventive and corrective measures.” 

Meanwhile, Hanley has emphasised the need for stronger cooperation between governments and private companies. 

“This is the time for the public sector and private entities to come together, because scams are no longer just a government concern — they are now recognised as a global concern and as a cybercrime.”

The partnership is set to roll out expanded public awareness drives, digital literacy programmes, joint training sessions, and research initiatives. These efforts are aimed to equip OFWs and their families with practical knowledge and tools to recognise and avoid online scams and digital fraud. 

By combining prevention, enforcement cooperation, and employment support, the initiative is expected to reinforce the Philippines’ role in the global fight against cyber-enabled crimes.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
