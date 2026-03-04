Fact check: Viral video of Filipina during blast not in Dubai, streamed six years ago

Old clip from Lebanon resurfaces online amid Iran blatant aggression
Dubai: As tensions rise amid the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran, a wave of photos and videos has flooded social media. However, not all circulating content is accurate.
One of which is a footage of an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) on a livestream when a massive explosion occurred behind her. Social media users have claimed the video was recently shot in Dubai and linked it to Iran’s strikes.
Gulf News has found that these claims are false.
The clip in question was originally posted six years ago by OFW Edlyn Candido Lacse. The livestream was recorded in Lebanon, not in Dubai.
In a Facebook post, Lacse has clarified the matter herself.
“I have never been to Israel, most especially in Dubai. Stop spreading fake news,” said Lacse in Filipino.
She has also shared that she is safe and is currently back home in the Philippines.
The video dates back to 2020, the same year a catastrophic explosion struck Beirut.
On August 4, 2020, a massive blast rocked the capital after large quantities of ammonium nitrate ignited. The explosion has caused widespread devastation and was felt across the city.
The resurfaced livestream, which was uploaded on August 6, 2020, corresponds to that period and is unrelated to the current regional tensions.
With heightened geopolitical tensions, misleading content can quickly gain traction online. Authorities have repeatedly urged residents to verify information before sharing it.
For UAE residents, it is important to rely on official announcements and credible news sources, especially during uncertain times. Spreading unverified content not only causes confusion but can also create unnecessary panic within communities.
The viral video of the Filipina OFW during an explosion was not filmed in Dubai, nor is it connected to the current conflict. In times of crisis, always double-check the source before hitting “share.”
