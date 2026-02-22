The clip, which has circulated widely across social media platforms, appears to capture the moment a digital "mask" momentarily slips during a live broadcast. For several seconds, the influencer’s filtered image, characterised by pale, porcelain skin and a narrowed jawline, is replaced by her natural appearance, showing a woman with a warmer complexion and more mature features, before the software realigns.

The identity of the woman in the video has not been confirmed, and her account has not issued an official statement regarding the glitch or the reported loss of followers.

The conversation follows a broader trend, where regulators and social media users alike are questioning the psychological impact of pervasive beauty filters. Discussions have even turned toward the mandatory labelling of digitally altered images to protect younger audiences from distorted body standards.

In the comments sections of platforms where the video surfaced, reactions were sharply divided. While some users accused the unnamed streamer of 'deception' and 'fraudulent' presentation, a significant number of viewers argued that her natural appearance was preferable to the 'ghost-like' aesthetic produced by the software.

While the footage has been used to headline reports of a mass "unfollowing" event, verified data confirming such a specific and instantaneous drop in subscribers remains elusive. The incident mirrors previous high-profile "filter fails" in the region's massive livestreaming industry, which has faced increasing scrutiny over the use of transformative AI enhancements.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

