TECHNOLOGY
Technology /
Media

Chinese influencer reportedly loses 140,000 followers after filter glitch

The clip appears to capture the moment a digital 'mask' slips during a live broadcast

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
For several seconds, the influencer’s filtered image is replaced by her natural appearance.
A viral video purportedly showing a Chinese beauty influencer losing 140,000 followers after a technical glitch deactivated her beauty filter has ignited a fresh debate over digital authenticity, despite questions surrounding the footage's legitimacy.

The clip, which has circulated widely across social media platforms, appears to capture the moment a digital "mask" momentarily slips during a live broadcast. For several seconds, the influencer’s filtered image, characterised by pale, porcelain skin and a narrowed jawline, is replaced by her natural appearance, showing a woman with a warmer complexion and more mature features, before the software realigns.

While the footage has been used to headline reports of a mass "unfollowing" event, verified data confirming such a specific and instantaneous drop in subscribers remains elusive. The incident mirrors previous high-profile "filter fails" in the region's massive livestreaming industry, which has faced increasing scrutiny over the use of transformative AI enhancements.

In the comments sections of platforms where the video surfaced, reactions were sharply divided. While some users accused the unnamed streamer of 'deception' and 'fraudulent' presentation, a significant number of viewers argued that her natural appearance was preferable to the 'ghost-like' aesthetic produced by the software.

'She’s literally so beautiful,' one user noted in a post that garnered thousands of likes.

These beauty filters promote an inferiority complex in young girls, another commented.

The conversation follows a broader trend, where regulators and social media users alike are questioning the psychological impact of pervasive beauty filters. Discussions have even turned toward the mandatory labelling of digitally altered images to protect younger audiences from distorted body standards.

The identity of the woman in the video has not been confirmed, and her account has not issued an official statement regarding the glitch or the reported loss of followers.

Christian Borbon
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
