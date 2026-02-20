Videos of baby monkey Punch clinging to his toy go viral, inspiring #HangInTherePunch
A tiny Japanese macaque named Punch has captured hearts worldwide with his unlikely bond with a cuddly orangutan toy. Abandoned by his mother shortly after birth, Punch has become a symbol of resilience and warmth at the Ichikawa City Zoo, near Tokyo.
Videos of the baby monkey clutching clinging to his cuddly companion companion have gone viral, inspiring the hashtag #HangInTherePunch and drawing visitors eager to witness the touching friendship in person.
Punch, born on 26 July 2025, weighed just 500 grams at birth and was rejected by his first-time mother. Zookeepers Kosuke Shikano and Shumpei Miyakoshi stepped in to hand-raise him, providing round-the-clock care while exposing him to the sights, sounds, and scents of other monkeys to prepare him for eventual integration with his troop.
“Baby macaques cling to their mothers to develop strength and security,” explained Shikano. “Without that, immediate intervention was critical.”
Initially, zookeepers tried towels and soft toys as substitutes, but Punch quickly bonded with a bug-eyed orangutan toy from IKEA. Its long hair and easy-to-grip shape mimicked the feel of a real monkey, giving him comfort and a sense of security as he learned to navigate life without his mother.
“It was easy for him to grab. Maybe he also liked that it looked like a monkey,” a zookeeper told Fuji TV, according to AFP.
Since then, the toy has become Punch’s constant companion. He is rarely seen without it, dragging it around or cuddling it while sleeping — a heartwarming sight that has drawn visitors to the zoo, moved by the tiny macaque’s determination and attachment.
Footage of Punch playing with his stuffed orangutan and cautiously interacting with other monkeys quickly went viral. While he has occasionally been scolded or briefly dragged by adult macaques, the zoo reassured fans that no serious aggression has occurred.
“While Punch is scolded, he shows mental strength and resilience,” the zoo said in a statement reported by AFP.
Caretakers have celebrated milestones in his social development. Another monkey was observed grooming Punch, a key sign of trust and bonding in primate society. Punch has also been seen playfully poking other young macaques, climbing on their backs, and exploring confidently — all indicators that he is steadily learning the troop’s social rules.
“Even when scolded, he recovers quickly,” said Miyakoshi. “He’s mentally strong and steadily learning how to socialise.”
In one video, after being briefly scolded following a failed interaction with another baby macaque, Punch ran to his toy for comfort before returning to engage with the troop.
Zookeeper Shikano emphasised: “No monkey has shown serious aggression toward him. Challenges are part of his learning, and we hope supporters focus on Punch’s progress rather than pity him.”
On Friday, more than 100 visitors gathered around Punch’s enclosure, shouting encouragement and taking photos.
“We rarely come to a zoo, but we wanted to see cute Punch,” said 32-year-old Sayaka Takimoto, who drove two hours with her husband.
Others, like 50-year-old Yoko, shared that social media posts had motivated their visit. “It makes me a little sad he’s growing so fast, but I’m relieved to see he’s making friends,” she said.
Zookeepers remain optimistic about Punch’s progress. “He’s steadily learning to communicate with his peers, and one day he may no longer need his stuffed toy,” said Shikano.
Punch’s story continues to inspire audiences around the world, proving that resilience, love, and a little comfort can help overcome even the toughest beginnings.