Video: Rubber doll mistaken for infant sparks relief and laughter

Pattaya: Panic broke out in South Pattaya late on August 24 when locals reported a roadside discovery of what looked like a discarded infant wrapped in a plastic bag. Police and rescue teams were quickly dispatched to the scene near a motorcycle showroom on South Pattaya Road—only to be met with surreal relief.
What they uncovered wasn’t a tragic crime scene, but a life-sized rubber doll placed inside a black bag, complete with a tiny arm protruding—and nothing more.
Residents watched in stunned silence as responders unzipped the bag—what had prompted thoughts of a horror scene was just a doll staring back at them.
“I honestly thought it was a real baby,” admitted the 33-year-old man who found the doll. “You don’t take chances with something like that. Better safe than sorry.”
Local authorities joked as tension broke into laughter. Police reviewed nearby CCTV footage to trace who might’ve left the doll there but found no immediate answer. The neighborhood breathed a collective sigh of relief: no crime, just a bizarre misunderstanding. “Only in Pattaya could a crowd gather for a rubber baby,” one onlooker quipped
