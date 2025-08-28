GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Offbeat

Video: Rubber doll mistaken for infant sparks relief and laughter

Residents watched in stunned silence as responders unzipped the bag

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Video: Rubber doll mistaken for infant sparks relief and laughter
Supplied

Pattaya: Panic broke out in South Pattaya late on August 24 when locals reported a roadside discovery of what looked like a discarded infant wrapped in a plastic bag. Police and rescue teams were quickly dispatched to the scene near a motorcycle showroom on South Pattaya Road—only to be met with surreal relief.

What they uncovered wasn’t a tragic crime scene, but a life-sized rubber doll placed inside a black bag, complete with a tiny arm protruding—and nothing more.

Residents watched in stunned silence as responders unzipped the bag—what had prompted thoughts of a horror scene was just a doll staring back at them.

“I honestly thought it was a real baby,” admitted the 33-year-old man who found the doll. “You don’t take chances with something like that. Better safe than sorry.”

Local authorities joked as tension broke into laughter. Police reviewed nearby CCTV footage to trace who might’ve left the doll there but found no immediate answer. The neighborhood breathed a collective sigh of relief: no crime, just a bizarre misunderstanding. “Only in Pattaya could a crowd gather for a rubber baby,” one onlooker quipped

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

SpaceX's Starship rocket lifts off from Starbase, Texas, as seen from South Padre Island on August 26, 2025, for its tenth test flight.

Watch: SpaceX launches tenth Starship test flight

3m read
Technical snag: Iraqi flight makes emergency landing

Technical snag: Iraqi flight makes emergency landing

1m read
Vehicles make their way through a flooded road during heavy rain in Mumbai on August 19, 2025.

Severe rainfall alert issued for parts of India

3m read
Police work at the scene outside a mosque in Orebro after a shooting where several people injured in Orebro, Sweden on August 15, 2025.

One dead in shooting near mosque in Sweden

2m read