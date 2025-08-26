GOLD/FOREX
Video: Lebanese bride sings love song for her deaf groom

Performance left guests visibly moved and turned the couple into an overnight sensation

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Dubai: A moment of pure love and human connection unfolded at a wedding in Lebanon, when a bride chose to sing to her deaf groom in sign language, leaving guests visibly moved and turning the couple into an overnight sensation on social media platfroms.

The bride performed celebrated Lebanese pop singer Nancy Ajram’s romantic hit “Ana Ma Baddi Te’li Kalam”, a song whose original music video includes a scene interpreting the lyrics for a deaf person. By translating the lyrics into sign language, she created a deeply personal and emotional experience that resonated far beyond the wedding hall.

Guests were visibly moved by the gesture, with applause and tears filling the room in an atmosphere brimming with love and emotion. The video quickly gained traction across Lebanese social media platforms, earning the bride widespread praise for her pure-hearted devotion and the deep bond she shares with her partner.

“Bravo to the bride… she proved that marriage is about understanding and partnership above all else,” posted one user, while another wrote on Instagram, “If only everyone could learn that love doesn’t need any language other than sincerity.”

The video has struck a chord globally, highlighting the power of empathy, inclusivity, and the ways love can transcend all barriers.

