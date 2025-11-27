Tanu’s father, Rajesh Jaiswal, has no sons. He raised his five daughters with pride, strength and absolute equality. For years, he held on to a quiet dream — to give his daughter a wedding procession as grand and celebrated as any groom’s baraat.

On the wedding day, Kidganj saw something it had never witnessed before. Music echoed through the streets. Guests danced without restraint. Children ran alongside the procession. And at the centre of it all was Tanu — smiling, waving, and soaking in every moment as she led her own baraat with elegance.

While tradition places the groom at the centre, modern celebrations increasingly reflect equality — with brides joining, dancing with the procession, or, like Tanu, leading their own baraat, redefining the moment with confidence and joy.

But nothing matched the happiness on Rajesh Jaiswal’s face. As he walked behind his daughter’s carriage, watching the dream he held for years come alive, his pride was unmistakable.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.