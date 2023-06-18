The wedding pictures of actor Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya are out and the couple look every inch royal on their wedding day.
The two got married at the Taj Lands End, in Mumbai, on June 18. Deol chose a cream sherwani, while Acharya wore a red lehenga. She completed her look with a necklace.
.A few pictures of the couple were released ahead of their wedding ceremony
A slew of pictures from the baraat (wedding reception) did the rounds on social media. It featured Karan’s father, the noted Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, and grandfather, the equally famous actor Dharmendra.
Karan made his Bollywood debut with the 2019 film ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’. He was later seen in the movies ‘Velle’ and will next be seen in ‘Apne 2’.