Dubai: Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri shared a series of Instagram updates from Dubai, speaking openly about experiencing anxiety over the past few days.
On March 1, the actor described the previous two days as “crazy” in an Instagram story. She later reshared a video by a Dubai-based content creator highlighting that the UAE remains secure and commending authorities for maintaining stability, adding her own note of appreciation: “What a great job they are doing.”
That same evening, Fakhri posted a photograph of Downtown Dubai’s skyline taken from her residence. Accompanying the image was a note about her mental state. She wrote that even with reassurances, anxiety and a lingering sense of uncertainty had made it difficult to rest, describing her mind as being “on high alert” late into the night.
Now, most recently on March 2, her Instagram stories suggested a calmer mood. She shared a video from Dubai Mall with Burj Khalifa visible in the background. The post, captioned simply with a heart emoji, suggested a return to routine and normal public life in one of the city’s busiest areas.
Fakhri rose to prominence with her role opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Rockstar and has since worked across Hindi and international projects. In recent years, she has spent significant time in the UAE and is reported to reside in Dubai with her husband, entrepreneur Tony Beig.
Through her posts online, she has frequently shared moments from her life in the city, from wellness routines and city views to time spent with friends, her social media has regularly reflected her comfort and familiarity with the Dubai lifestyle and the city itself.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji
