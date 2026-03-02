Watch: UAE President, Minister of Defence visit Dubai Mall 

Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Hamdan seen among shoppers
Dubai: Visitors to Dubai Mall were in for a surprise on Monday evening as UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was seen walking through the world’s largest shopping destination, accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.
The visit came as the UAE’s air defences intercepted dozens of drones and attacks launched by Iran, in a period of heightened regional tension.
The leaders’ public appearance was widely seen as a message of reassurance, demonstrating confidence in the country’s security and stability.
Shoppers and diners gathered around the two leaders, many greeting them and expressing their happiness at the unexpected encounter.
The two leaders were also seen dining at one of the mall’s restaurants, engaging with members of the public and exchanging friendly conversations.
In one widely shared video, an expatriate from Ghana approached the leaders and shook hands with Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Mohamed. The man asked how they were, prompting a warm exchange.
Sheikh Mohamed asked the man whether he was happy. The man with a broad smile responded, saying “yes, yes.” The President wished him a pleasant stay in the UAE and encouraged him to enjoy his time in the country.
Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Hamdan were accompanied by a number of sheikhs and senior officials.