Sheikh Hamdan receives Ramadan well-wishers in Dubai

Dubai: Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, received a number of Ramadan well-wishers at his majlis in Nad Al Sheba.

Discussions also touched on the UAE’s ongoing development across various sectors, with a focus on improving quality of life and expanding opportunities. Sheikh Hamdan praised the dedication of citizens in helping shape a forward-looking and ambitious future for the nation. ( For zakat calculator, click here )

During the meeting, he spoke about the spirit of Ramadan, stressing the importance of compassion, unity and stronger family and community ties. He highlighted how the holy month offers an opportunity to reflect, support one another and reinforce shared values.

Sheikh Hamdan exchanged greetings with those present and prayed for the UAE, its leadership and its people to be blessed with continued security, stability and prosperity. ( For Ramadan prayer timings, click here )

The reception was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of UAE Olympic Committee; Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture); Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman; Sheikh Majid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President, along with a number of ministers, senior officials, directors.

