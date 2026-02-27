What happens if you deliberately break your fast in Ramadan?

Fatwa Council outlines repentance, make-up fast and Dh1,200 expiation
Dubai: The UAE Council for Fatwa has reaffirmed that deliberately breaking the fast during the daytime in Ramadan is prohibited under Islamic law, stressing that the act is considered a grave sin that requires repentance, compensation and expiation.
In a series of its Ramadan fatwas, the council said anyone who intentionally breaks the fast must sincerely repent, express regret for violating the sanctity of the holy month and commit not to repeat the act. It also stressed the importance of increasing supplication and seeking forgiveness.
The council outlined that those who break the fast deliberately are required to make up for the missed day after Ramadan. In addition, they must fulfil a prescribed expiation. This includes fasting for two consecutive months for each missed day or feeding 60 needy people. It noted that providing food is considered preferable in many cases.
According to the guidance, the value of the expiation has been set at Dh1,200, with each person receiving Dh20. The amount should be paid through approved charitable organisations in the UAE to ensure that it reaches those in need.