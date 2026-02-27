GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Ramadan

What happens if you deliberately break your fast in Ramadan?

Fatwa Council outlines repentance, make-up fast and Dh1,200 expiation

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Grave sin requires repentance, two-month fast or feeding 60 needy people.
Grave sin requires repentance, two-month fast or feeding 60 needy people.
Supplied

Dubai: The UAE Council for Fatwa has reaffirmed that deliberately breaking the fast during the daytime in Ramadan is prohibited under Islamic law, stressing that the act is considered a grave sin that requires repentance, compensation and expiation. 

In a series of its Ramadan fatwas, the council said anyone who intentionally breaks the fast must sincerely repent, express regret for violating the sanctity of the holy month and commit not to repeat the act. It also stressed the importance of increasing supplication and seeking forgiveness. 

The council outlined that those who break the fast deliberately are required to make up for the missed day after Ramadan. In addition, they must fulfil a prescribed expiation. This includes fasting for two consecutive months for each missed day or feeding 60 needy people. It noted that providing food is considered preferable in many cases. 

According to the guidance, the value of the expiation has been set at Dh1,200, with each person receiving Dh20. The amount should be paid through approved charitable organisations in the UAE to ensure that it reaches those in need.

Related Topics:
Ramadan

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Residents end their fast at a mass iftar organised by DAMAC Alkhair at Al Salam Mosque in Al Barsha in Dubai.

A world united at iftar during Ramadan

2m read
Fatwa Council opens hotline and online portal for moon sighting reports.

UAE urges public to sight Ramadan moon on Tuesday

1m read
New moon sighting and astronomical calculations guide the start of Ramadan

Australia announces first day of Ramadan 2026

2m read
UAE sets 2026 Zakat and Fidyah rates

UAE sets 2026 Zakat and Fidyah rates

1m read