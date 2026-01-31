Preparing for Ramadan in UAE? Avoid these 5 mistakes for your best fasts yet

Fasting during Ramadan is more than just skipping meals – it’s about keeping the body and mind in balance. Yet many people in the UAE make common mistakes in the lead-up to the holy month that can make fasting harder than it needs to be. From sudden diet changes to poor sleep, Dr Lina Ghazal, Specialist in Internal Medicine at Burjeel by the Beach Clinic, Saadiyat Island, highlights five key pitfalls to avoid so that Ramadan is easier, healthier and more rejuvenating – rather than exhausting.