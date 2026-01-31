GOLD/FOREX
Preparing for Ramadan in UAE? Avoid these 5 mistakes for your best fasts yet

From food choices to sleep routines, what you do now can define your Ramadan energy levels

Ashwani Kumar, Chief Reporter
Fasting during Ramadan is more than just skipping meals – it’s about keeping the body and mind in balance. Yet many people in the UAE make common mistakes in the lead-up to the holy month that can make fasting harder than it needs to be. From sudden diet changes to poor sleep, Dr Lina Ghazal, Specialist in Internal Medicine at Burjeel by the Beach Clinic, Saadiyat Island, highlights five key pitfalls to avoid so that Ramadan is easier, healthier and more rejuvenating – rather than exhausting.

1. Making sudden dietary changes

Abruptly cutting calories or stopping caffeine just days before Ramadan can trigger headaches, fatigue and low energy. I recommend making gradual adjustments instead of overhauling your diet all at once. Slowly reducing caffeine intake and adopting balanced meals ahead of time helps the body adapt more smoothly to fasting.

2. Overeating at night

Eating large, heavy meals at iftar or suhoor in an attempt to “prepare” for long fasting hours can backfire. Overeating places additional stress on the digestive system and may exacerbate symptoms such as acidity, bloating or reflux. Opting for moderate portions with a balance of protein, complex carbohydrates and healthy fats supports steady energy levels.

3. Ignoring sleep patterns

Sleep disruption is one of the most common causes of fatigue during Ramadan, often more so than fasting itself. Gradually adjusting sleep schedules before Ramadan begins can help the body cope better with late-night prayers and early suhoor, reducing daytime tiredness and improving concentration.

4. Neglecting hydration

Waiting until Ramadan starts to increase water intake may increase the risk of dehydration, especially in the UAE’s warm climate. Building good hydration habits in advance by drinking water regularly throughout the day and limiting excessive caffeine, which can contribute to fluid loss.

5. Skipping medical advice

People with chronic medical conditions, pregnant or breastfeeding women, the elderly and those taking regular medications should consult a doctor before fasting. Warning signs such as persistent dizziness, fainting, chest pain or symptoms of low blood sugar should never be ignored and require immediate medical attention.

