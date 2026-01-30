Beyond the Scale: How energy and sleep signal real progress in meal plans

Watching people at different stages of their journey gives Borgmann insight into where consistency slips. It rarely happens at the start or the end, when habits feel secure. It appears in the middle, when routine meets real life. Work pressure, comfort habits, and mental fatigue test resolve. Borgmann sees this as a timing issue rather than a lack of discipline. “Most people slip when short-term motivation meets real life,” he says. “Habits are hard to change, and comfort zones are tempting.”