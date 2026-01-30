Beyond the Scale: How energy and sleep signal real progress in meal plans

Andreas L. Borgmann, co-founder and CEO, Kcal, on energy and discipline outlasting results
When people commit to a meal plan, weight loss is usually the headline goal. What sits underneath is more immediate. They want days that feel lighter. Energy that lasts beyond mid-afternoon and sleep that feels restorative. Andreas L. Borgmann, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Kcal, sees this gap between expectation and outcome repeatedly, and he is clear about where real change begins.
For Borgmann, the scale is never the first marker that matters. Physical weight responds slowly, while internal signals shift faster. Clients report better sleep, steadier energy, sharper focus, and renewed confidence long before numbers move. He approaches nutrition as a functional need rather than a moral exercise. “The scale is the slow part,” he says. “What changes first, and matters most, is how you feel.”
Watching people at different stages of their journey gives Borgmann insight into where consistency slips. It rarely happens at the start or the end, when habits feel secure. It appears in the middle, when routine meets real life. Work pressure, comfort habits, and mental fatigue test resolve. Borgmann sees this as a timing issue rather than a lack of discipline. “Most people slip when short-term motivation meets real life,” he says. “Habits are hard to change, and comfort zones are tempting.”
This is where Borgmann challenges how progress is measured. Nutrition, in his view, is not something to complete. It is something to maintain. Thinking in weeks makes setbacks feel personal. Thinking in years makes consistency possible. “Nutrition is a long-term game,” he says. “When people stop thinking weeks and start thinking years, consistency improves.”
Even with food planned and delivered, routines still collapse for many people. Borgmann believes this exposes a deeper issue. “Food isn’t the hard part, life is,” he says. “Stress, poor sleep, travel, emotions, and lack of structure derail people.”
When motivation fades, structure matters more than enthusiasm. Habits need protection, not inspiration. If nutrition sits outside daily routines, even the best plan fails. “Healthy habits fail when routines aren’t protected,” Borgmann says. “Discipline beats motivation.”
Sustainable change, he argues, starts with restraint. Small, manageable shifts outperform dramatic overhauls. “Small changes at the start go a long way,” he says. “Planning is everything.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox