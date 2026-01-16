Change, without the rush: Why habits quietly fail

“Habit formation and habit maintenance are skills deeply influenced by executive functioning, emotional regulation, learning style, and self-talk,” she says. These are not abstract ideas. In clinical practice, they show up in everyday behaviour.

Dr Pounds often begins by looking at how a person approaches basic tasks. Do they leave things until the last minute. Do they struggle to initiate tasks. Do they abandon routines after missing a single day. Do they rely on looming deadlines to feel motivated.

Patterns like these reveal how planning, follow-through, and inner dialogue operate, all of which shape whether a habit survives beyond its first attempt.