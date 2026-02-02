Sustainable Health: Building lasting habits beyond new year resolutions

The issue is not lack of motivation or discipline, it is the way most health goals are designed. Extreme diets, rigid workout plans, and unrealistic routines are difficult to sustain alongside busy work schedules, family responsibilities, and everyday stress. “Most people don’t fail at their health goals because they don’t care. They fail because the plan they’re following doesn’t fit their real life,” says Bhawna Nihalani, , Holistic Health & Wellness Coach.