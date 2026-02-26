The Ramadan and Eid 2026 edit: Must-see capsules from global and regional designers

This season, capsule collections and curated edits do more than dress for the festivity
From Milan to Dubai, Paris to Bahrain, Ramadan and Eid fashion stakes a claim on heritage, innovation, and celebration. This season, capsule collections and curated edits do more than dress for the festivity: they negotiate form and function, modesty and drama, tradition and contemporary design. Across the season, fabrics move, textures confront the eye, and accessories punctuate the wardrobe with authority.
Loro Piana translates desert landscapes into garments of structure and movement. Flowing kaftans, elongated skirts, and unstructured trousers appear in sand, sage, and natural tones, detailed with gold-thread embroidery, jacquards, and stone appliqués. Outerwear such as the Spagna jacket, Ronny coat, and Yanis coat plays with shimmer and texture, catching the light to amplify the silhouette.
Knitwear experiments with three-dimensional layering, combining silk, linen, and cashmere in tactile patterns. Accessories like the Extra Pocket in turquoise silk satin, embroidered with a thistle flower over 28 hours, and the Vera mules extend the collection’s thematic consistency. The Doha campaign by Amina Zaher, shot in a pottery studio, links human craft in clay with sartorial craftsmanship.
Miu Miu presents cotton dresses, denim pieces, and knitwear in black, white, grey, and muted green. Crystal embroidery across select garments transforms movement into visual rhythm. The Arcadie, Wander, and Pochette bags are sculpted and structured, while footwear ranges from sneakers to platform sandals, balancing utility and elegance.
A Dubai activation at Alserkal Avenue (February 24–March 6) transforms the collection into a lived experience, combining cultural engagement with celebratory fashion, and illustrating how seasonal dressing can inhabit both ritual and modernity.
FENDI Noor’s collection interprets Ramadan evenings through chiffon dresses and daisy lace ensembles in pink and champagne tones. Metallic threads and precise embroidery give structure and dimensionality to the garments, while capes and flowing silhouettes accentuate form and movement. The collection positions eveningwear as both ceremonial and wearable, highlighting FENDI’s material mastery.
Jonathan Anderson pushes Dior codes into bold, metallic territory. The Lady Dior and Dior Toujours bags appear in Hermitage red and bicolour cannage, while the Dior Bow and Cannage mules gleam in metallic pink and silver. Rhinestone-embellished CD brooches punctuate the wardrobe with sharp detail. Dior OR demonstrates how heritage motifs can be revitalized for festive dressing without losing the house’s lineage.
Dima Ayad’s collection balances modesty and extravagance. Flowing kaftans, cocoon tops, and wide-leg trousers are layered with feathers, sequins, and metallic prints, producing garments that function as wearable installations. Signature pieces - floral V-neck kaftans, metallic cocoon tops, and Mikado kaftans - transition effortlessly from day to evening, asserting presence and movement simultaneously.
Mytheresa’s Ramadan & Eid 2026 edit consolidates international and regional talent into a singular curated vision. Ready-to-wear, footwear, handbags, fine jewelry, and homeware feature labels including Max Mara, Self-Portrait, Jenny Packham, Simkhai, Amina Muaddi, Aquazzura, Christian Louboutin, and Jimmy Choo. The campaign, photographed by Karen Rosetzky with model Shahed, reads as a seasonal manifesto of refined taste, demonstrating the intersection of e-commerce curation and editorial storytelling.
Noon By Noor translates Resort 2026 designs into Ramadan silhouettes that recast traditional forms with sharp tailoring. Shirt-jackets, sleeveless draped jackets, and elongated shirt dresses echo the thobe, reinterpreted for feminine elegance. Layered capes and belts structure movement while maintaining flexibility. Slim scarves, refined cuffs, and careful proportions anchor the garments in practicality and visual clarity.
Photographed by Stencer Saintelange in a restored 1930s merchant’s house along Bahrain’s Pearling Path, the lookbook merges heritage architecture with contemporary tailoring, creating a visual dialogue between past and present.