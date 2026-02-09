Tell Me Why Parkinson's patients can fast during Ramadan

For years, Parkinson’s patients have been advised not to fast during Ramadan. The latest episode of Gulf News’ vodcast Tell Me Why addresses the issue and unpacks a breakthrough.

In this special episode Dr Vinod Metta, Director of Movement Disorders and Parkinson’s Near-Rehab and Consultant Neurology at King’s College Hospital London Dubai, joins Parkinson’s patient and host Nadine Khalifeh and Huzaifa Ibrahim, Founder of Friends of Parkinson’s UAE, to explain how, with the right medical guidance, Parkinson’s patients can fast safely during Ramadan.