Sharjah sets new truck movement timings for Ramadan 2026

Restrictions during peak hours aim to ease congestion and improve road safety
Sharjah: The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA), in coordination with Sharjah Police, has announced new truck movement timings across the emirate during Ramadan, aimed at easing traffic congestion and enhancing road safety during peak commuting hours.
The revised schedule will come into effect from the start of Ramadan, which expected around February 18 or 19, 2026, and targets periods when employees and students are travelling to and from work and school.
According to the authorities, heavy vehicles will be prohibited from using several key roads during specific hours:
Sharjah city roads: Truck movement will be banned daily from 6.30am to 10am, and again from 2pm to 8pm.
Al Dhaid Road (from Intersection 7 to Al Dhaid city): Restrictions will follow the same timings — 6.30am to 10am and 2pm to 8pm.
Emirates Road (E611): Trucks will be restricted from 6.30am to 10am, while vehicles travelling from Dubai towards Sharjah up to Intersection 7 will face additional restrictions from 2pm to 8pm.
Al Hibab - Al Madam Road and Emirates Road (both directions): Movement of heavy vehicles will be prohibited between 6.30am and 10am.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311): A night-time restriction will be in place from midnight to 5.30am to keep the highway clear for early morning traffic.
Sharjah Police called on transport companies and truck drivers to comply fully with the regulations, warning that violations will attract penalties.
Officials said the measure forms part of the emirate’s annual Ramadan traffic management plan, introduced to accommodate altered working hours and increased movement before iftar.
Motorists are also advised to plan their trips in advance and follow traffic updates to ensure smoother journeys throughout the holy month.