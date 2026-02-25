There was something in the air on the day of the show, and whatever it was, it felt like it should happen more often. Days have passed since Burberry unveiled its Winter 2026 collection, To Going Out in a Particularly London Way, and the energy is still with us. The show embodied what it feels like to move through London after dark - the streets alive with movement, light bouncing off wet pavements, and the city itself folded into every detail. Each garment reflected that vitality, from the sculpted line of a trench to the gleam of a cuff, making the capital itself feel present in the room.