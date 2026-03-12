Last week, the actress's stylist confirmed the wedding 'has already happened'
Zendaya’s appearance at Paris Fashion Week has reignited public discussion regarding her relationship with Tom Holland. While attending the Louis Vuitton show at the Louvre, the actor was observed wearing a minimalist gold band on her ring finger, a departure from the high-profile jewelry she has worn in recent months.
The sighting has led to widespread speculation online, as fans and observers question whether the couple has privately wed. Of course, adding to the confusion are the sudden spread of 'wedding' photos, which, are declared to be AI generated.
The choice of a simple band, rather than the diamond ring seen during the 2025 Golden Globes, has drawn the attention of industry experts. Page Neal, jewelry expert and co-founder of Bario Neal, noted that such designs are traditionally associated with wedding rings.
Speaking to TODAY.com, Neal suggested that a minimalist band often reflects a shift toward daily-wear jewelry, which can coincide with significant personal or professional milestones.
The rumours gained further momentum following recent statements by Zendaya’s longtime stylist, Law Roach. At the 2026 Actor Awards on March 1, Roach claimed to reporters that "the wedding has already happened," later affirming the statement when pressed for clarification.
However, the nature of these comments remains unclear. Zendaya’s mother, Claire Stoermer, later shared a video of the exchange on social media with the caption “the laugh,” leading some to believe the remarks may have been lighthearted rather than a formal confirmation.
Another factor under consideration is Zendaya’s upcoming film, The Drama, which is scheduled for release this April. The film’s narrative focuses on a wedding, leading some to suggest that the actor’s choice of jewelry may be a deliberate nod to the project’s promotional campaign.
While the public continues to analyze these appearances, neither Zendaya nor Tom Holland has issued an official statement regarding their marital status.