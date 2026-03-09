There was a series of different photos from the 'secret wedding'
Instagram, meet your latest viral 'wedding': one that never actually happened.
One of the most-liked celebrity wedding photos on Instagram right now is… completely AI-generated. Following fresh buzz about a possible wedding between Tom Holland and Zendaya, an AI-created image of the pair exchanging vows has exploded across social media, racking up more than 10 million likes and becoming one of the most-liked images online this year.
The dreamy image shows Zendaya in a white wedding gown, topped with a delicate floral veil, while Holland stands beside her in a classic tux. The setting is a romantic French garden that looks straight out of a luxury wedding magazine.
That wasn't the only one, however; there have been a series of different photos of this 'wedding', which was seemingly attended by Robert Downey Jr as well. And...there's a photo of Holland holding up a Spider-Man mask at the wedding, which really prompted sarcasm from any fans: 'The concept of Tom Holland holding a Spider-Man mask at his wedding.'
There’s just one tiny detail: none of it is real.
The couple hasn’t posted anything about a wedding, and there’s been no official confirmation. Yet the highest-liked photo shows them appearing to exchange vows in an idyllic ceremony, convincing enough to fool plenty of scrolling fans.
After a post, where Zendaya and Holland are in a French garden, crossed 11.1 million likes in just five days, digital artist Juan Regueira Rodríguez stepped in to explain the viral moment on his social media account.
Celebrating the fictional wedding, he wrote: “They’re married! Spider-Man brought together Hollywood’s most beloved couple! What do you think? I’ll tell you all about it!”
He also referenced comments made by celebrity stylist Law Roach on the red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, before clarifying that the images were AI-generated artistic recreations.
According to Rodríguez, the photos were meant as an imaginative take on the idea that the famously private couple might have tied the knot quietly.
His explanation read: “The images were created with AI as an artistic recreation for informational purposes; they are not real photographs since they chose to get married in secret. No public spectacle, no media fanfare. Just two people who spent years protecting what matters most to them, choosing to keep their most important moment equally private.”
In other words: the internet just fell head over heels for a wedding that exists only in pixels.