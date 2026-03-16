Last month, the stylist had seemingly confirmed their wedding
If there is one thing Law Roach knows how to do, it’s curate a moment, and right now, he might just be gatekeeping the biggest wedding of the decade.
The 'Image Architect' had the entire internet hyperventilating two weeks ago at the Actor Awards when he casually dropped the 'W' word, seemingly confirming that Zendaya and Tom Holland finally said "I do." But if you expected him to provide the receipts at the 2026 Oscars, you clearly don’t know Law.
In conversation with ETalk, Roach deflected from the topic entirely. "You know what? I really wanted those Chanel shoes that just dropped the other day, but I didn't make it to the store in time," he said.
He was also asked by Extra to clarify comments, he made, to which he replied, "No, I said what I said."
While Law is dodging questions, Zendaya is out here teasing the fandom further. Since announcing her engagement at the 2025 Golden Globes via one very sparkly rock, the Euphoria star has been keeping the fandom on their toes:
February 26: Holland is spotted in Cali without a wedding band.
March 10: Zendaya hits the Louis Vuitton show in Paris sporting a thin gold band on her finger.
March 12: At the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards, host Marsai Martin asked for a sign, and Zendaya—ever the tease—flashed the band to the camera. PEOPLE even reports she was overheard accepting "congrats" like a true bride-to-be (or bride-already).
Whether or not she’s officially off the market, Zendaya is still having the time of her life, when it comes to weddings. To promote her new A24 flick, The Drama, she recently crashed a one-day wedding chapel in Vegas, surprising a couple mid-vows and signing their marriage license as a witness.
Either way, Law Roach is currently the vault, and unless you’re a pair of limited-edition Chanels, he’s not letting you in. For now, we’re left analysing grainy ring photos and waiting for Tom Holland to accidentally spoil the whole thing in his next interview.