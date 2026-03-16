GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Zendaya's stylist dodges Tom Holland wedding question after viral confirmation: 'I said what I said'

Last month, the stylist had seemingly confirmed their wedding

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Zendaya's gold band at recent events confused fans further
Zendaya's gold band at recent events confused fans further
Insta/ zendaya

If there is one thing Law Roach knows how to do, it’s curate a moment, and right now, he might just be gatekeeping the biggest wedding of the decade.

The 'Image Architect' had the entire internet hyperventilating two weeks ago at the Actor Awards when he casually dropped the 'W' word, seemingly confirming that Zendaya and Tom Holland finally said "I do." But if you expected him to provide the receipts at the 2026 Oscars, you clearly don’t know Law.

In conversation with ETalk, Roach deflected from the topic entirely. "You know what? I really wanted those Chanel shoes that just dropped the other day, but I didn't make it to the store in time," he said.

He was also asked by Extra to clarify comments, he made, to which he replied, "No, I said what I said."

The ring and the rumours

While Law is dodging questions, Zendaya is out here teasing the fandom further. Since announcing her engagement at the 2025 Golden Globes via one very sparkly rock, the Euphoria star has been keeping the fandom on their toes:

  • February 26: Holland is spotted in Cali without a wedding band.

  • March 10: Zendaya hits the Louis Vuitton show in Paris sporting a thin gold band on her finger.

  • March 12: At the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards, host Marsai Martin asked for a sign, and Zendaya—ever the tease—flashed the band to the camera. PEOPLE even reports she was overheard accepting "congrats" like a true bride-to-be (or bride-already).

A witness to the drama

Whether or not she’s officially off the market, Zendaya is still having the time of her life, when it comes to weddings. To promote her new A24 flick, The Drama, she recently crashed a one-day wedding chapel in Vegas, surprising a couple mid-vows and signing their marriage license as a witness.

Either way, Law Roach is currently the vault, and unless you’re a pair of limited-edition Chanels, he’s not letting you in. For now, we’re left analysing grainy ring photos and waiting for Tom Holland to accidentally spoil the whole thing in his next interview.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

US actress Zendaya poses during a photocall prior to attend the Louis Vuitton Women's Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Women Fashion Week, in Paris, on March 10, 2026.

Zendaya sports gold ring amid wedding rumours

2m read
The dreamy image shows Zendaya in a white wedding gown, topped with a delicate floral veil, while Holland stands beside her in a classic tux

Tom Holland-Zendaya's wedding photo crosses 11M likes

2m read
Tom Holland, Zendaya (Photo/Instagram@zendaya)

Zendaya Instagram story about secret wedding?

2m read
Zendaya and Tom first met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016 and confirmed their romance publicly in 2021.

Zendaya and Tom may be married according to Law Roach

3m read