The Odyssey trailer sparks two questions: Why is Tom Holland saying ‘dad’ in 800 BC — and where’s Zendaya?

The first trailer for The Odyssey premiered, giving audiences a sweeping glimpse of Christopher Nolan’s latest blockbuster, complete with stormy seas, sword fights, a terrifying Cyclops, and a stressed-looking Matt Damon as Odysseus. The Odyssey is an adaptation of Homer’s epic poem, following Odysseus and his perilous 10-year journey home after the Trojan War. After previously collaborating with director Christopher Nolan on Interstellar and Oppenheimer, Matt Damon reunites with Nolan once again — this time stepping into the role of the legendary Greek hero himself.