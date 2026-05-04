Priyanka Chopra skipping Met Gala 2026 after Zendaya? Here's why

Fashion’s biggest night might be missing a few of its most significant moments.
Priyanka Chopra, who is known for her Met Gala appearances, might be giving it a miss, this time. The actor has always sparked headlines with her fashion choices, ranging from sculptural gowns to daring, conversation-starting silhouettes. She has built a reputation for red-carpet appearances that set the tone. Nevertheless, this year, the guest list seems a lot lighter.
Reports suggest Priyanka Chopra is likely to skip the 2026 Met Gala due to prior work commitments. The actor is filming for her upcoming project Varanasi reportedly taking her to Antarctica. A fashion night in New York versus a shoot in one of the most remote locations on Earth, her calendar appears to have made the decision for her.
And she may not be alone in her absence. Zendaya, another Met Gala regular is also expected to sit this year out, according to reports. Zendaya has established a reputation, for delivering some of the event’s most viral and meticulously crafted looks, and so, her absence adds to the sense that fashion’s biggest night might be missing a few of its most significant moments.
In Zendaya’s case, reports suggest that prior work commitments have made it difficult for her to attend this year’s Met Gala. Priyanka Chopra appears to be in a similar position, with filming schedules and professional commitments taking priority this time around.
Priyanka, who has delivered several memorable Met Gala looks over the years, has often kept fans guessing about her appearance until close to the event. This year, however, her schedule seems to be centred on ongoing work, with less likelihood of a red-carpet appearance. The Met Gala takes place on May 4 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, but she is expected to be occupied elsewhere.
She recently shared a relaxed perspective on this year’s theme, “Fashion is Art,” saying, “I mean… what? You can do anything with that. And honestly, being a spectator can be just as fun.”
Apart from the Met Gala chatter, her upcoming film Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli, is already generating significant buzz, reportedly mounted on a large-scale production and filmed across striking, high-concept locations.