'One wheel keeps falling off': Farhan Akhtar on Jee Le Zaraa delay with Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt

The film had been announced back in 2021, but hasn't gone on floors since then
The future of Farhan Akhtar’s much-anticipated road-trip film Jee Le Zaraa continues to remain uncertain, with the project yet to move into production despite being announced in 2021.
Originally planned as a collaboration starring Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif, the film has faced repeated delays over the past few years, largely due to scheduling challenges and production logistics.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Akhtar addressed the ongoing speculation around the film and its progress. Reflecting on the journey so far, he said the process has been less straightforward than expected and described it as something that has required patience and persistence.
He shared that while the idea remains close to him, various factors have slowed development, noting that he is currently taking time to reassess his next steps as a director. He explained, “There is some kind of chaotic design to all of it. I couldn’t write it down and tell you, but it comes from whatever feels right in – that I really must do this. It is going to be an experience that if I don’t do, I will miss."
He added that it has been four-and-a-half years of him trying to put the film together. "For various reasons, one wheel or the other keeps falling off. But, I am excited about wanting to do it. I feel that in some way, the universe is testing me, to see how badly do I want it. So, I am just waiting for that final wheel to be put back in place.”
“There are too many rumours doing the rounds about too many things,” he said. “I have always maintained that I don’t like keeping secrets when I am making a film. Every time I feel something is ready, I put it out in the world. Right now, I just need to take a step back, think clearly, and see where my heart lies with it. Once that happens, I will share it.”
Announced in 2021, Jee Le Zaraa was envisioned as a spiritual successor to road-trip classics like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, focusing on sisterhood and self-discovery. However, the logistical nightmare of aligning the schedules of three of Bollywood’s biggest stars has kept the film from entering principal photography.
The project held particular sentimental value for the cast. At the time of the announcement, Priyanka Chopra shared the story of how the trio catalyzed the film’s inception, writing on Instagram:
“Katrina, Alia, and I enthusiastically met in February 2020 (as seen in this picture), just before the world shut down, to discuss who we could trust to bring this vision to life for us and our choice was unanimous… Farhan and Ritesh, Zoya and Reema. We had all worked with @excelmovies and @tigerbabyfilms individually so this seemed perfect. It just so happened that Farhan was working on a female road trip movie at the same time! Talk about all the stars aligning!! And here we are today… #JeeLeZaraa… it only took 3 years to align all our schedules but we stuck together and got it done! This one is to sisterhood… to friendship and to breaking the mould!! Can’t wait to get on the road with Aloo and Katty.”
As Akhtar steps back to "catch his breath," fans are left wondering if the original trio will ever make it to the starting line, or if a new generation of actors will eventually take the wheel.