Best dressed at Cannes 2026: From Demi Moore to Alia Bhatt, couture moments that stole the show

Hand-painted gowns, vintage pulls and dramatic silhouettes ruled Cannes 2026
Dubai: The red carpet at the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival had some of the best looks this year. While the festival has always been synonymous with cinematic glamour, this year’s standout looks feel more experimental and archival.
From sculptural couture to playful polka dots and hand-painted gowns, the Croisette has become a runway of contrasting aesthetics and it is already giving fashion lovers plenty to obsess over.
Leading the charge was Demi Moore in a whimsical ivory Jacquemus Fall/Winter 2026 dress that instantly became one of the most talked-about looks of opening day.
The strapless silhouette featured oversized multicoloured polka-dot appliqués, a sharply sculpted waist and a dramatic fluted hem that brought playful volume to the otherwise clean silhouette. Pulled from Simon Porte Jacquemus’ Le Palmier collection, the look feels slightly retro, especially when paired with her big sunglasses and matching mini bag.
Ruth Negga quietly delivered one of the strongest style runs at Cannes with two completely different fashion moods. Her first look, from Celine Fall/Winter 2026, leaned into sharp Parisian tailoring with an understated edge. She later switched gears in a custom Christian Dior creation that channelled classic couture elegance with lace and fringe detailing.
Chinese singer Chang Sisi brought a softer, romantic disruption to the Cannes red carpet in a pink ensemble defined by exaggerated volume and intricate detailing. The look featured huge sleeves and a sweeping train, layered with oversized floral appliqués that trailed behind her.
The appearance arrives amid ongoing enforcement of Cannes’ red carpet dress regulations, which have once again placed restrictions on overly voluminous silhouettes and extended trains for practical flow and seating considerations inside the theatre.
Despite the framework, Chang’s look really was the night's risk taker.
Meanwhile, Skye Hankey embraced classic French sophistication in a look from Chanel Spring 2026. The collection itself focused on softened tailoring, delicate textures and flowy silhouettes. Her styling was minimal with just a bag to match her look allowing the craftsmanship to take centre stage instead of overwhelming the outfit with accessories.
One of the most artistic appearances came courtesy of Alia Bhatt, who stepped out in a custom creation by designer Yash Patil with hand-painted artwork by textile artist Basuri Chokshi. Inspired by the French Riviera, the structured corset gown featured painted scenic details that made the outfit feel like wearable art.
Kelly Rutherford reminded everyone why fashion’s obsession with black dresses on the carpet continues to thrive. Wearing a Giorgio Armani Fall/Winter 2019 piece, Rutherford embodied timeless elegance with effortless ease in an all black floor length dress.
Dubai-based personality Farhana Bodi embraced full Cannes drama in Atelier Zuhra. Known for extravagant embellishment and theatrical couture silhouettes. The label’s signature crystal work and sculpted detailing gave the look a distinct minimalism that stood out against the season’s growing preference for softer looks.
French actor Frédérique Bel went futuristic in Pierre Cardin FW24, a fitting tribute to a house long associated with space-age fashion. The structured lines, metallic undertones and experimental silhouette nodded to Cardin’s archival DNA while still feeling surprisingly current on today’s red carpet.
Then there was Poppy Delevingne, who tapped into fashion nostalgia with a vintage John Galliano look. As archival fashion continues dominating celebrity styling conversations, Galliano’s theatrical and romantic designs remain among the most coveted vintage pulls in fashion.
From archival Galliano drama to hand-painted gowns and dramatic tailoring, nothing played it safe this year and that was the best part.